First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.41. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $51.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFTY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period.

