First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:FTAG)

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTAG stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 53,670 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,490,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 1st quarter worth $218,000.

About First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.