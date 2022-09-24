First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (FTRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on September 30th

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.447 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Trading Down 5.6 %

FTRI stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.13. 108,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,764. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $17.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 140.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 112,150 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,893,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $801,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $471,000.

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.