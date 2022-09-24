First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.447 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Down 5.6 %

FTRI traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 108,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,764. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $683,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

