First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.236 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of LEGR opened at $31.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.09. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1 year low of $30.81 and a 1 year high of $45.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 744.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 87,094 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 9,741.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter.

