First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:RNLC opened at $27.49 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.83.

Get First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNLC. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF in the first quarter worth $241,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 184.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF during the second quarter valued at $963,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.