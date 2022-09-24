First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.343 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 2.1 %

FTA stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,627. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.73. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $58.53 and a twelve month high of $73.31.

Get First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,045,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,708,000 after buying an additional 14,447 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,221,000 after buying an additional 25,895 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $4,618,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.