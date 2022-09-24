First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on September 30th

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.231 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of FLN traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,629. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $21.55.

Get First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,873,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 8.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 31.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,084.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.