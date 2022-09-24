First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.44. The company had a trading volume of 39,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,969. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $52.74 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 19,447 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,107 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,404,000.

