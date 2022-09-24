First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of FAD traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.19. The stock had a trading volume of 30,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,136. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.97. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $88.77 and a 12-month high of $131.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAD. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $675,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period.

About First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

