First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQEW opened at $85.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.54. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 1-year low of $83.80 and a 1-year high of $121.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 53.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 16,744 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $3,553,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 124.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 47.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000.

