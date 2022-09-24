First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:QTEC opened at $106.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.30. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 1-year low of $105.41 and a 1-year high of $181.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 35,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,042,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,252,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,802,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period.

