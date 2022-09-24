First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCLN opened at $58.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.34. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $83.71.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 47.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 45.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 37.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

