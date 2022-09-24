First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTXN opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.34. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $31.87.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXN. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $684,000.

