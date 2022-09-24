First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.269 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

TDIV stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a one year low of $45.12 and a one year high of $64.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.53.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 384,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 122,606 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $3,577,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 801,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,217,000 after purchasing an additional 60,002 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $994,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.