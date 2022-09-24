First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.096 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $36.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.33.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 46,871 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 646.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 125,786 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.