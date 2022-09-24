First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.87 (NASDAQ:RFDI)

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.867 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RFDI opened at $46.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.93. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $74.39.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFDI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 4,445.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 124.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 25,889 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 99.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.