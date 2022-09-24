First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 1.612 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:RFEM opened at $47.76 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $70.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.69.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter.

