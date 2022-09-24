First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Stock Performance

FTSL traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.49. 2,493,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,441. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average is $45.77. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $48.13.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Loan Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 336,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,847,000 after purchasing an additional 238,745 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $34,122,000.

