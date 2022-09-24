First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Senior Loan Fund stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 74.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter.

