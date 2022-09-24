First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.148 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.00. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $32.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 209.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the second quarter worth $831,000.

