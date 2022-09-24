First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.161 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FYT opened at $41.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.88. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 38.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter.
