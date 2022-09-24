First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $31.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $577,000.

