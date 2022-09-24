First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:HYLS)

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

HYLS opened at $38.95 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $48.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.07.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 86.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 47,803 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 988,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 611.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 53,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 46,096 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.