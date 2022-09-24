First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.188 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNDV opened at $25.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average is $28.85. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $38.55.

Get First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNDV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth $594,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.