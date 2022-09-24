Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

VHT stock opened at $226.71 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.60.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

