Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $62.66

Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc (LON:FTF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 62.66 ($0.76) and traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.72). Foresight Enterprise VCT shares last traded at GBX 60 ($0.72), with a volume of 4,834 shares trading hands.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 62.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 62.11. The company has a market cap of £125.33 million and a P/E ratio of 568.18.

About Foresight Enterprise VCT

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

