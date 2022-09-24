Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Cuts Stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA decreased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSEARCA EFAX traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.13. The company had a trading volume of 15,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,834. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $58.75 and a one year high of $86.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average is $69.32.

