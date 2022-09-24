Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Invests $157,000 in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of A. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,437,000 after acquiring an additional 40,458 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 2,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $123.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,468. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.94. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $173.08.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

