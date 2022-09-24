Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Makes New $137,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,962 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,144,760,000 after buying an additional 204,315 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $947,274,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 2.2 %

ORCL stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,282,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,158,425. The firm has a market cap of $174.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.52.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

