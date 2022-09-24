Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Acquired by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,975 shares during the period. Fox Factory comprises 2.5% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Fox Factory worth $22,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Fox Factory by 431.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,226,000 after purchasing an additional 267,147 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 628,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,531,000 after purchasing an additional 241,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,905,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,697,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,265,000 after purchasing an additional 126,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Fox Factory by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 330,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,349,000 after purchasing an additional 63,535 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fox Factory

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $831,356.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $831,356.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,655 shares of company stock worth $1,298,449 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Fox Factory stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.59. 232,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.28 and a 12-month high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

