GAIL (India) Stock Set to Split on Thursday, October 6th (OTCMKTS:GAILF)

Shares of GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating) are set to split on Thursday, October 6th. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, October 6th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 6th.
GAIL (India) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GAILF remained flat at $11.07 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93. GAIL has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $12.06.
About GAIL (India)
