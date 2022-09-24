GAIL (India) Stock Set to Split on Thursday, October 6th (OTCMKTS:GAILF)

Shares of GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating) are set to split on Thursday, October 6th. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, October 6th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 6th.

GAIL (India) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GAILF remained flat at $11.07 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93. GAIL has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $12.06.

About GAIL (India)

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission and marketing of natural gas to the power, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, petrochemicals, and domestic and commercial sectors.

