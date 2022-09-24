GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) were down 8.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.47 and last traded at $24.47. Approximately 132,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,433,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

GameStop Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.28% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth $588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in GameStop by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in GameStop by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

See Also

