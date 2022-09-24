GBS (NYSE:GBS) Trading Down 6.6%

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2022

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBSGet Rating) shares traded down 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 94,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,071,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69.

GBS (NYSE:GBSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GBS Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GBS during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GBS during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in GBS during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor that uses saliva to measure glucose non-invasively. The company also focuses on developing COV2 test, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumour markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

