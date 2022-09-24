GBS (NYSE:GBS) Trading Down 6.6%

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 94,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,071,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

GBS Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69.

GBS (NYSE:GBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GBS Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GBS

GBS Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GBS during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GBS during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in GBS during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor that uses saliva to measure glucose non-invasively. The company also focuses on developing COV2 test, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumour markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

