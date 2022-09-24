GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Nomura downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.97.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Price Performance

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.77. GDS has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $65.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of GDS

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $344.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.75 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 18.23%. On average, research analysts expect that GDS will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GDS by 836.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.