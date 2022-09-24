Gelesis (NYSE:GLS) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gelesis (NYSE:GLS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $1.15 price objective on the stock.

Gelesis Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE GLS opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. Gelesis has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gelesis during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Gelesis during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gelesis in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gelesis in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Gelesis in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. 13.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gelesis

Gelesis Holdings Inc, a commercial stage biotherapeutics company, developing a biomimicry to treat the genesis of obesity and GI-related chronic diseases. The company also provides PLENITY, an orally administered, non-stimulant, and non-systemic aid for weight management. In addition, it offers a product for obesity and overweight and a pipeline with potential therapies for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, type 2 diabetes, and GS500 for Functional Constipation.

