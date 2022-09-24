General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Lessened by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises about 1.5% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock traded down $6.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.90. The company had a trading volume of 920,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.57 and a 200 day moving average of $229.40. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GD. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.86.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

