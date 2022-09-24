Genesis Vision Trading Up 3.9% This Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $357,386.00 and $153.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for $0.0810 or 0.00000427 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008320 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011166 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10810896 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,409,907 coins. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars.

