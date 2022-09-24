Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Getty Images in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Getty Images in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images Price Performance

NYSE:GETY opened at 8.25 on Tuesday. Getty Images has a 1 year low of 7.50 and a 1 year high of 37.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of 21.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Getty Images

About Getty Images

In other Getty Images news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 3,502,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 30.47, for a total value of 106,706,000.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,777,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,004,255,599.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 4,678,077 shares of company stock valued at $117,506,870 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.