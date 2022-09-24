Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Getty Images in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Getty Images in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Getty Images Price Performance
NYSE:GETY opened at 8.25 on Tuesday. Getty Images has a 1 year low of 7.50 and a 1 year high of 37.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of 21.03.
Insider Buying and Selling at Getty Images
About Getty Images
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Getty Images (GETY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.