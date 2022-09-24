Gifto Market Capitalization Tops $20.43 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Gifto has a market cap of $20.43 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gifto

Gifto’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gifto

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

