Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $349,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.40. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.72 and a 12-month high of $53.04.

