Gitcoin (GTC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.04 Million

Gitcoin (GTC) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Gitcoin has a total market cap of $187.70 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gitcoin coin can currently be bought for $1.88 or 0.00009823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gitcoin alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011224 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014196 BTC.

About Gitcoin

Gitcoin’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity. Gitcoin’s official website is gitcoin.co.

Gitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gitcoin describes itself as a community of builders, creators and protocols that have come together in order to develop the future of the open internet. Gitcoin creates a community that supports new infrastructure for Web3 — includingn tools, technologies and networks — to foster development in the open-source sphere.GTC is Gitcoin’s governance token, launched in late May 2021. The token is needed for the creation and funding of the DAO that will govern Gitcoin.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.