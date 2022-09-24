Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ) Shares Purchased by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the quarter. Global Consumer Acquisition comprises approximately 0.3% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned approximately 0.27% of Global Consumer Acquisition worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GACQ. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,680,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 38,413 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Global Consumer Acquisition by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,206,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 527,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Consumer Acquisition by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 433,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 58,926 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Consumer Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GACQ opened at $10.23 on Friday. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08.

Global Consumer Acquisition Profile

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer products and services sectors.

