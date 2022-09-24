Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Insider Activity

Blackstone Trading Down 2.2 %

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $83.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.33.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

