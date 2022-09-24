Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 800 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.0% during the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 205.1% during the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 19,821 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 680,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,818,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:KO opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average of $62.67. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

