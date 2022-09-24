Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Separately, Cowen increased their price objective on Gogo to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Trading of Gogo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Gogo by 123.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,359,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after buying an additional 1,303,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gogo by 74.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,704,000 after buying an additional 939,632 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gogo by 150.6% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,037,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after buying an additional 1,224,513 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gogo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,693,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,917,000 after buying an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gogo by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after buying an additional 29,337 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $11.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42. Gogo has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 74.01%. The company had revenue of $97.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gogo will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

