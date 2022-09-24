Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Trading Up 1.3%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (CVE:GSV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.02. Approximately 102,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 200,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.
Several equities analysts recently commented on GSV shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$0.55 to C$0.39 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.50 to C$0.65 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.01.
Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.
