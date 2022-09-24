Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LON GSF opened at GBX 121 ($1.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 121.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 119.37. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 107 ($1.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 123.80 ($1.50). The firm has a market cap of £582.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 864.29.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

