Grafenia (LON:GRA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.45

Grafenia Plc (LON:GRA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.45 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 5.13 ($0.06). Grafenia shares last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07), with a volume of 1,085 shares trading hands.

Grafenia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.45. The stock has a market cap of £6.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93.

About Grafenia

(Get Rating)

Grafenia Plc, together with its subsidiaries, licenses brands, software, and technology in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, and internationally. Its brands and solutions include Brambl, a web design tool; BrandDemand, which provides online print management services; Flyerzone, an online only service targeting SOHO clients; Marqetspace, an online service that serves trade buyers of printing services; Nettl, which helps local businesses with their next website or web shop; printing.com; Software Circle; w3p, a software as a service (SaaS) solution for designers and printers; w3shop, a SaaS cloud-based platform; and Worksthing offers planning, production, surveys, scheduling, installation, invoicing, and payment system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grafenia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafenia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.