Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €12.60 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) has been given a €12.60 ($12.86) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €16.80 ($17.14) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($19.39) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($17.86) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($14.29) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Friday, September 16th.

FRA:GYC opened at €9.89 ($10.09) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of €15.16. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($16.95) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($20.55).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

